“Incorrect”: Government After Report On Tata Sons Winning Air India Bid

NEW DELHI, Oct 1: The government has denied media reports that the Tata Group has won the bid for Air India. Bloomberg had reported earlier that Tata Group had won the bid for Air India more than half a century after it ceded control of the national carrier to the government. “Media reports indicating approval of financial bids by Government of India in the AI disinvestment case are incorrect,” the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said in a tweet.

Media reports indicating approval of financial bids by Government of India in the AI disinvestment case are incorrect. Media will be informed of the Government decision as and when it is taken. pic.twitter.com/PVMgJdDixS — Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) October 1, 2021