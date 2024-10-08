Tata Power DDL says TQM practices helped improve electricity supply reliability by 70 pc

New Delhi, Oct 8: Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd on Tuesday said its total quality management practices (TQM) has helped it improve electricity supply reliability by about 70 per cent in the past five years.

TQM practices also played an important role in reducing aggregate technical and commercial losses (AT&C) of Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power DDL) by 30 per cent in the past five years to 5.9 per cent as of March 2024, a company statement said.

According to the statement the sharp improvement in supply reliability is playing a crucial role in ensuring a quality power supply with minimum unscheduled outages and voltage fluctuations.

The company adopted the TQM philosophy in 2018, aimed at improving quality and customer satisfaction.

At the time of privatisation, in July 2002, the AT&C losses, which include technical losses as well as losses on account of theft, billing inefficiency, payment default and collection inefficiency, stood at 53 per cent, as per the statement.

The efforts have helped Tata Power-DDL bag the ‘Deming Prize’, which is one of the highest recognitions in the world.

Tata Power DDL CEO Gajanan S Kale said, “The Deming Prize underscores a culture of continuous improvement, enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. Winning this inspires us to continue leading the power distribution industry worldwide, focusing on quality and customer satisfaction.”

Tata Power DDL supplies electricity to 7 million populace in North Delhi and a subsidiary of Tata Power. (PTI)