Tata Motors rolls out 1000th Nexon EV

Mumbai: Auto major Tata Motors on Tuesday announced a significant milestone in the electric vehicle (EV) domain by rolling out the 1000th Nexon EV from its plant in Pune.

This landmark has been achieved in just over 6-months after the commercial launch of the vehicle portraying the rapid growth in both interest and demand for EVs.

Acknowledged as the most preferred electric car in India. Speaking on this momentous occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Acceptance of EVs is accelerating fast, and we are seeing growing interest in it from all parts of the country.

The rollout of the 1000th Nexon EV in a short time span, despite the challenges of Covid-19, reflects the rising interest of personal segment buyers in EVs.

Tata Motors will continue to innovate and develop comprehensive sustainable mobility solutions meeting global standards. EVs are the future and as the industry leader, we are committed to make them desirable and a mainstream choice for the customers."