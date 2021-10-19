Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

New Delhi, Oct 19: Tata Health on Tuesday said its digital health platform could now be accessed all across the country for online consultation with physicians.

The company, which is a digital health arm of the Tata Group, currently offers services in Bengaluru only.

Tata Health provides instant consultation service through a wide network of physicians and specialists, enabling immediate medical advice for any health issue without having to wait for an appointment.

The company has a network of specialists and super-specialists in over 15 specialities and general medicine doctors who are available 24×7.

“The pandemic has shown us the importance of preparing for the unexpected when it comes to health, and the company’s online consultation will put healthcare at every individual’s fingertips, giving instant access to curated services and transparent choices for peace of mind,” Tata Health CEO Manzoor Ameen said in a statement.

As the digitisation of health increases, more and more people are looking for healthcare support and solutions that are easily accessible through their smartphones and it is here that Tata Health configured itself to provide quality health solutions, he added.

The specialities that are available for consultation with curated specialists include General Medicine, Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Dermatology, Psychiatry, ENT, Orthopaedics, Cardiology, Diabetology, Gastroenterology, Pulmonology, Psychology, Nephrology and Nutrition Counselling.

Besides, COVID consultation is also available on the digital platform.

“The global telemedicine market is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2025. The Indian health tech industry also saw a boost driven by a surge in demand during the pandemic. Of the various segments of health tech, online consultations are one the fastest-growing segments,” Ameen noted.

Tata Digital Health services can be accessed via their website (PWA) and the app on the Google Play store for Android and iOS users. (PTI)