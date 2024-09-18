Tata, Analog Devices to explore opportunities for semiconductor manufacturing in India

New Delhi, Sept 18: Tata Group and global semiconductor firm Analog Devices (ADI) have partnered to explore opportunities for semiconductor manufacturing in India, a joint statement issued on Wednesday said.

The alliance assumes significance as the government is continuously pushing to establish a robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India for both domestic and global consumption.

“Tata Electronics, Tata Motors and Tejas Networks signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ADI to enhance strategic and business cooperation, explore opportunities for semiconductor manufacturing in India, and use ADI’s products in Tata applications like electric vehicles and network infrastructure,” the statement said.

Last month, Tata Group laid a foundation for its Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor assembly and test facility in Morigaon, Assam.

Additionally, Tata Electronics is setting up India’s first wafer fabrication unit in Dholera, Gujarat, which is expected to be operational by December 2026.

“Tata Electronics and ADI intend to explore opportunities to manufacture ADI’s products in Tata Electronics’ fab in Gujarat and OSAT in Assam,” the statement said.

The partnership will also explore opportunities for engagement in electronics hardware components for energy storage solutions and power electronics in both commercial and passenger vehicle businesses, it said.

Tata Group firm Tejas Networks and Analog Devices will also consider opportunities for engagement in electronics hardware components for network infrastructure, it said.

“By combining our real-world semiconductor solutions and software expertise with Tata’s vision and capabilities, we can accelerate the development of cutting-edge technologies, from electric vehicles to next-generation network infrastructure.

“Together, we are not only building a stronger semiconductor ecosystem but also shaping the future of global electronics manufacturing,” Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair at ADI, said. (PTI)