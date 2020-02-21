Tangdar residents demand underground bunkers

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Feb 21: Residents living along the Line of Control in Tangdar area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district today demanded construction of bunkers in the frontier area.

Dozens of residents assembled at the Press Enclave and demanded immediate construction of individual bankers in the area. They said the frequent ceasefire violations have adversely affected their lives. “Due to frequent ceasefire violations our education and business have suffered huge losses,” a protester said.

The protesters said despite huge damage to property and several civilian deaths during last two decades authorities are not serious about protecting the lives and property of the border residents from cross-border shelling. They said although Government has announced construction of community bunkers but the same would not serve any purpose. “The area has tough terrain and the population is scattered. Community bunker would not help the population,” a protester said.

They requested the Prime Minister and Pakistan to announce the ceasefire. “We demand Government to announce ceasefire the way they did in 2003, so that the people living along the Border areas get some relief,” a protester said

The agitating villagers alleged the J&K Government has shown considerable sympathy with the people living along the international border in Jammu division by ordering construction of thousands of individual and community bunkers.