‘Tandav’ Makers Offer “Unconditional Apology” After Complaint In UP

New Delhi: The cast and crew of Amazon Prime Videos’ “Tandav”, against whom police complaints have been filed alleging that some scene of the web series had “insulted Hindu gods and goddesses”, issued an apology Monday evening.

“The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of “Tandav” take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments,” a statement issued by them said.

Earlier today a key aide of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued an open warning to its makers and actors, after a complaint has been filed at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station.

On Sunday a BJP MLA from Maharashtra demanded that scenes he said mocked Lord Shiva be deleted and that Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, one of the actors in the series, apologise.

Maharashtra BJP MP Manoj Kotak also wrote to Mr Javadekar, asking for regulation of OTTs like Prime Video that he said were “full of sex, violence, drugs, abuse and hate (and) sometimes also hurt sentiments of Hindus…”