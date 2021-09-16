Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin and Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha to address PanIIT’s Global Virtual Technology Summit 2021

New Delhi, Sept 16: PanIIT India – an umbrella body representing the alumni of IITs is organizing its flagship event – PI-WOT 2021 – Global Virtual Technology Summit hosting political leaders, industry experts, startup champions and policy makers at a celebration of disruptive technology on 17th & 18th September. Registrations are currently open at piwot.paniit.org.

The 2-day event will embark on a journey to discover empowering solutions to global problems as more than 15000 delegates, 100+ speakers come together to resolve pressing world issues via deliberation in over 10+ knowledge sessions on themes like AI, Automation, IoT, Cloud, Virtual Reality, and Digitization.

M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister, Government of Tamil Nadu and Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and an IIT BHU alumnus himself, would be the Guests of Honour at the inauguration ceremony and enlighten us with their thoughts on the role of technology in creating a better world. The ceremony will also feature a keynote address from Asha Jadeja Motwani – an eminent angel investor and venture capitalist, Sumit Mukhija, CEO, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (India), and Ashutosh Sharma, former Secretary, Dept. of Science and Technology.

From industry experts like Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman Axilor Ventures, Co-founder Infosys; Dr Aloknath De – CTO, Samsung R&D India; Irina Ghose, Executive Director, Cloud Solutions, Microsoft, India; Abhay Bhushan – Chairman, Asquare; Smita Ojha, Engineering Director, Google Workspace; Desh Deshpande, Chairman at Curata, to founders like Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Founder, Zoho Corporation; Abhinav Sinha, Global COO & Chief Product Officer, OYO; Arjun Malhotra, Co-founder of HCL Group; and policy makers like Abhishek Singh, MD & CEO Digital India Corporation (DIC) at Govt of India; James Robinson, co-author of “Why Nations Fail”; Paul Sheard, member of World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council, the event is set to be a boiling pot of ideas, experience, innovation and learning.

Sharing his thoughts on the event, Krishen Dhar, Chairman, PanIIT Alumni India said, “PIWOT is an ongoing programme of PanIIT with two main objectives. Firstly, to bring to our stakeholders, and the general public, knowledge and information about the latest trends and thinking about technology, how technology will influence and shape our future, and what opportunities may emerge as a result. Secondly, to bring people together – engineers, researchers, academics, inventors, investors, students, policy makers, to create opportunities for them to meet and interact, and to make collaborations and partnerships.”

The Hackathon- Hack of PI and a Startup Showcase organized under PI-WOT 2021 will run parallelly along with the summit. The Hackathon is organized with an aim to nurture young minds with winner taking up to INR 3,70,000 cash prize. Startup showcase will feature innovative startups to global investors and will give them an opportunity to win Amazon Web Services (AWS) credits worth 10K USD, free hiring assessments access to hiring databases from eLitmus Evaluation Pvt Ltd. and get 2 hours pro bono legal from Khaitan & Khaitan (K&K).

For the updated information on the event flow and schedule please click – piwot.paniit.org.

PanIIT is the umbrella organisation of alumni of IIITs around the world, working towards building a knowledge pool of people and resources to address global challenges. It represents over 200,000 graduates from all the IITs, and has active chapters in the US, India, Europe, Canada, Australia and Singapore. With IIT alumnus is top positions in the private and public sector, civil services, research and development, academia, and doing illustrious work, PanIIT has an ambitious agenda to direct its resource pool to undertake impact-making initiatives to create a better tomorrow. (Agencies)