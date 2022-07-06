Taliban digs up founding leader’s car

Kabul, July 6: The Taliban have excavated a white Toyata that was used by their founding leader Mullah Mohammad Omar to escape into hiding in southern Afghanistan after US invasion.

According to The Guardian, senior officials have called for the vehicle to be put on display at the national museum in Kabul that houses the cars and coaches of former kings and prime ministers, including one with bulletproof glass fragmented by an assassination attempt.

In a tweet, Anas Haqqani, the brother of the interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, said, “A man travelled in this car who took part in the most amazing events in history.

“He relied on God Almighty, he commanded (Taliban forces) in an unequal war against dozens of invading countries, and won. This memorial ? should be kept in the country’s national museum.”

The Guardian quoted a Taliban source as saying that Defence minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoub ” Mullah Omar’s son ” had ordered officials to uncover the car, which had been buried for around 20 years.

The images of the excavation was shared on Twitter by a Taliban-linked activist.

In the images, the car could be seen covered in plastic sheet and being dug out by hand from beside the mud wall of a traditional village compound in southern Zabul province.

(UNI)