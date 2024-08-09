Tale of Tragedy

Sir,

27 July 2024, the earth turned, the sun rose and a normal day began. The clock was ticking at the regular pace and the day was passing smoothly. Even in Old Rajinder Nagar (ORN) the day arrived as everyday- the hectic routines, monotonous classes, packed libraries, hustling bookshops, overcrowded PGs. The aspirants were all absorbed in their small world of dreaming and toiling. Dreams about serving our nation , about becoming a selfless Civil Servant and about pulling out our society from the clutches of corruption and the acids of modern day challenges transforming it into a virtuous society. Little did ORN knew that the darkness of dusk is bringing a horrible tragedy which will shake the ground of entire nation.

The incident happened at 6.45 p.m. on Saturday. As everyday the aspirants were studying in the library made in the basement when water broke the gates of a premiere institute and gushed in due to heavy rainfall and constant waterlogging. There were around 35 students present at that moment in the library. Flooding of water created a havoc. Within 4 minutes the room was chock-full of muddy water. Some students managed to escape but unfortunately some others could not. Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Nivin Dalwin, are the three aspirants who lost their lives in this painful tragedy. The police, the fire officials and an hour later a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived, water was pumped out and the rescued students were taken to the hospital. Within an hour of this appalling episode the real game began, the game which has been played in our country after every tragic incident. Yes, “the Blame Game “. The politicians arrived, clamouring began, the media persons, the authorities in no time turned this tragedy into an opportunity for their own benefits and for accusing others. Every limb of the system responsible for the event slacked off. The question remains the same “who is responsible ?” The Institute, The Civic body, The Government, The Police. Who is going to answer the shrieks of moaning families who have lost their children at the hands of the ones who had promised to build a future for their children.

A week ago similar incident had happened at Patel Nagar, where an aspirant Nilesh Raj lost his life because of electrocution. This is a never ending saga. A tragedy strikes, and is followed by some cosmetic changes in our system to eyewash the public. It is need of the hour for our legal luminaries to understand the gravity of the matter and take necessary actions before another life meets the pyre. ‘The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who, in times of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality’- Dante Alighieri.

-Amidhaar Anjal