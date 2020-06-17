Talab Tillo, Akhnoor men die of COVID; toll reaches 9

12 BSF, IRP jawans among 32 test +ve

38 more Corona positive cases in Ladakh

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, June 17: Jammu tonight reported two more Corona casualties taking number of virus related deaths in the region to nine while 32 persons including 12 jawans of BSF and IRP, a Railways employee and two more staffers of Jammu and Kashmir Bank tested positive today.

A 65-year-old man from Bohri, Talab Tillo, who tested Corona positive this evening, died in Isolation Ward of the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu tonight, GMC Medical Superintendent Dr Dara Singh said.

The man was symptomatic with high fever and had returned from New Delhi along with three family members. All of them were under paid administrative quarantine at a hotel. His 25-year-old son has also tested positive and was admitted in the Chest Diseases Hospital, Bakshi Nagar in stable condition while report of two other family members is awaited.

Another 68-year-old man from village Kote Garhi in Akhnoor tehsil of Jammu district, who was tested positive yesterday, died in the GMC Jammu this evening, Dr Singh said.

He had visited Sub District Hospital Akhnoor and two private clinics for treatment earlier. His contact tracing is on for isolation and sampling.

Bodies of both the COVID victims have been packed as per protocol.

With this, number of Corona casualties in Jammu region hasgone up to nine. Of them, six casualties have been reported in Jammu district and one each in Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri districts.

A 30-year-old truck driver from Narwal with travel history of Rajouri has also tested positive in Jammu district.

Seventeen persons tested positive in Udhampur district today.

District Magistrate Udhampur Dr Piyush Singla told the Excelsior that out of 17 positives of today, five each are BSF and IRP personnel and an employee of the Railways.

Other positives are a pregnant woman and contacts of positive persons.

A Ramnagar worker in Udhampur district who had tested negative for COVID-19 twice was sampled third time for having come in contact with a positive person. His report came positive today.

The BSF and IRP personnel had returned after availing leave and were under quarantine at their own formations.

Two BSF personnel and a civilian traveler of Kishtwar, who was under administrative quarantine in Bari Brahmna area of Samba district, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Samba, SSP Shakti Pathak said, adding all three had travel history.

Two Jammu and Kashmir Bank employees tested positive in Banihal tehsil of Ramban district, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Fareed Bhat told the Excelsior. He said both of them were contacts of an already positive employee of the Bank employees of the same branch in Banihal.

The duo has been shifted to COVID Hospital, Dr Bhat said.

A truck driver of Rajouri who had travel history and was under administrative quarantine has tested Corona positive. He was hospitalized after his report came positive. Two other positives in Rajouri district were also travellers.

Kishtwar, Doda and Poonch districts didn’t report any Corona positive case today.

Three persons were tested positive in Reasi and one in Kathua districts.

Meanwhile, 55 persons were today treated and discharged from various COVID hospitals in Jammu region.

They include 20 in Udhampur district, 13 Jammu, seven Samba, five each in Kathua and Poonch, two Rajouri and one each in Doda, Reasi and Ramban districts.

Of total persons treated today, two were discharged from Chest Diseases Hospital, Bakshi Nagar, Medical Superintendent, Dr Rajeshwar Sharma said.

There was no let up in surge in Corona cases in the Union Territory of Ladakh where 38 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 today taking total number of cases to 687 and active to 594.

Officials said out of 38 positives today, 11 belonged to Leh district and 27 Kargil.

There has been spurt in COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Ladakh during past one week especially after the return of more than 25,000 stranded persons of the UT from different parts of the country.

Ladakh now has 687 Corona positive cases including 505 in Kargil and 182 in Leh district while number of active cases stood at 594—479 in Kargil and 115 in Leh. Ninety two patients have been treated in the UT-66 in Leh and 26 in Kargil while there has been just one Corona casualty.

Presently, 79 Corona positive patients were admitted in COVID Hospitals including 75 in Kargil and four in Leh while there were 399 total positive cases in home isolations-288 in Kargil and 111 in Leh. As many as 116 patients were admitted in COVID Care Centres.

“Condition of all 594 active cases of COVID-19 in the UT of Ladakh is stable,” an official statement by the Union Territory administration of Ladakh said.

It added that a total of seven COVID patients were today discharged-seven in Leh and one in Kargil after they tested negative for the virus.