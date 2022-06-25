Take every measure to restrict spread of virus: Chief Secy

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 25: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today stressed upon the health officers to take every measure to restrict the spread of covid-19 here in the UT. He asked them to intensify the tracing, testing and inoculation of precautionary dose to people especially to those with comorbid conditions.

He made these remarks in a high level meeting of health officers to review the Covid-19 scenario in the UT in view of rising cases in some States of the country.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Director SKIMS; Mission Director, NHM, DG Health & Family Welfare; Director Health, Kashmir/Jammu; Principals of GMCs, State Surveillance Officers, Jammu/Kashmir and Chief Medical Officers.

Several officers including Jammu based officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Dr Mehta impressed upon the officers to adopt prescribed level of random testing of those traveling from outside . He directed the health authorities to issue the advisories to people so that the people remains safe and cautious. He asked them to encourage people to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols.

He advised them to remain vigilant and use social and other media to create awareness among people so that no rumor mongering occurs. He asked them to create digital health records of patients visiting hospitals and integrate the same with Rapid Assessment System (RAS) for quality feedback of public.

The Chief Secretary also maintained that the health infrastructure of the UT was upgraded to a larger extent during past few years. He reminded them it is for this reason that in the past the UT faced no major problem dealing with the pandemic. He suggested them to work for promotion of medical tourism here as the UT is set to establish medical cities in both the divisions here.

The MD, NHM briefed the CS about the current scenario of the Covid-19 in the UT. He gave out that there is no major reason of concern for the people. He revealed that the health infrastructure available throughout J&K including isolation beds, oxygen supply and medicines are enough to deal with any situation and J&K faced no uneven occupancy of beds in recent times.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary today commissioned a State-of-Art Burn Unit at SKIMS and dedicated it to the public.

The Burn ward unit has 17 patient beds including a two-bedded Intensive Care Unit, burn operation theater, and physiotherapy facilities where quality burn care services will be rendered round the clock.

Later Director SKIMS Prof. Parvaiz A Koul briefed the Chief Secretary about the functioning of SKIMS. Prof . Koul also apprised the Chief Secretary about various issues pertaining to manpower, funds, and space, and other issues related to hospital functioning.

The Chief Secretary assured full support and immediate redressal of the said issues. The Chief Secretary also directed that the burn unit operation theater should be made functional within a month.