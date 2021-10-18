Take CBMs for panic gripped people leaving Valley: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: Former minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla today urged the LG Administration to take confidence building, for the panic gripped people from outside, leaving Kashmir.

In a press statement issued here today Bhalla said panic has gripped non-local workers in Kashmir after a series of attacks on them and many have now started fleeing the Valley.

A group of non-local workers on Monday reached Jammu Railway Station to go back to their native states. Bhalla reached Railway Station to express solidarity with them. During interaction with former minister, they said that the situation is bad, non-locals are being targeted, vendors and labourers are being targeted and they cannot stay back in Kashmir under these conditions.

“Everybody is scared. Earlier, vendors were targeted on the roads, but now people are being attacked in their rooms. We decided to leave after two non-local persons were killed in Kulgam on Saturday,” one ice cream seller said.

They further told Bhalla that there is a lot of fear among the non-local migrants, their families back home are crying and asking them to return soon. They are very scared after they heard the news of the killing of migrant workers.

Bhalla said that this senseless carnage is highly reprehensible which has no place in a civilized society. Just after a day when two labourers were killed in Srinagar and Pulwama, this heart-wrenching incident from Kulgam has once again sent waves of fear and panic among the non-local residents.

Bhalla urged that the administration must expedite investigations and put maximum efforts to nab the culprits who try to create an atmosphere of terror in the Valley.

“These vicious forces who desire to disturb peace in J&K actually live on fear-mongering. There exists no legitimacy for this outrageous killing spree where innocent poor labourers are being targeted and killed. Congress strongly condemns these shameful & inhumane attacks as these brutal forces have no respect for the sanctity of life,” he said.