TAD establishes 100-bedded Hostel for PG girl students at Jammu

JAMMU, SEPTEMBER 12: A 100-bedded hostels for girl studies has been operationalised by the Tribal Affairs Department (TAD) at Jammu which was dedicated to the students by Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who also held detailed discussion with students about career planning. The new hostel has been provided for Post-Graduate students by the department.

Secretary in the department, Mohammad Harun Malik, Secretary GB Advisory Board, Mukhtar Ahmed, Director, Tribal Affairs Department, Mushir Ahmed Mirza, Dy Director TRI / TAD, Dr Abdul Khabir, Wardens Dr Naseeb Ali, Mushtaq Ahmed, Faculty members and others officers attended the inaugural ceremony and interaction.

The hostel has been provided to accommodate 100 girl students enrolled in Post-graduate courses in Universities and Colleges. The enrolled students are also being provided scholarship and enhanced diet rates have been made application. Modern furniture and other facilities have been made available to provide best quality accommodation and educational support system.

Dr Shahid, in response to demands raised by the students at the new hostel, approved provision of one bus for the hostel students and also informed that WiFi facility, CCTV cameras, library facility will also be provided in the hostel shortly. The students were also provided computer tabs with Pre-loaded educational content. He also informed that a PG girls hostel on similar lines is also being established at Srinagar shortly.

Deptt is also providing sports facilities in the hostels, avenues for extracurricular activities, Skilling courses, exposure visits and other facilities for a holistic educational development of students.

It is pertinent to mention there that out of the 25 hostels recently initiated by the department one girls PG Hostel each has been approved for Jammu and Srinagar for which land has been earmarked and funds released to DCs for execution of project. In view of time required for completion of projects the department has initiated the hostels with immediate effect under outsourced of hostel space as per norms.

It was also informed that a set of skill development courses will shortly commence for girl students in both the hostels and regular career counselling sessions will be organised to aware the students about various opportunities available for higher education, including competitive scholarships and fellowships.