Tackling pendency in Govt Deptts

Though we have yet to see the dawn of the system when there would be no files awaiting decisions hence disposing them of in Government departments, yet if there is even realisation that things are pending , piling up and going into heaps of being up -in -the air, it should be construed that a breakthrough was imminent towards attending to them though steadily. If we have really to see any major paradigm shift in the policy in respect of dealing with Government business under the maxim of minimum Government and maximum governance, then in the overall interests of the general public, there should be reasonably quick disposal of papers and files in Government offices and no red-tape should have any sway. We do not disagree with the contention that the very nature of many a file in pendency could be due to their peculiar category or nature that required a calculated and well thought of action hence any amount of haste could prove counterproductive in due course but most of the cases agreeably not falling in such category require prompt and quick decisions on them. Is that being done, definitely not. However, prudence coupled with efficient and effective administration do find out measures and the ways out to deal with pendency of work. Since the focus is on clearing pendency as much as possible during such specially celebrated weeks, fortnights, months or whatever, results are always encouraging rather as much as beyond expectations. We, therefore, hail the decision of the Government in launching a special campaign with a dedicated portal from the 1st of this month for clearing all pending files in the Government offices. Therefore, the entire month of October is hopefully expected to present a different picture as a full report from all departments and offices compiled and made public, would go a long way in having a feel of ”change” having dawned in the offices and departments of the Government . We know for making preliminaries and preparations for this launch, the first of its kind, enough spade work must have been done especially to lend enough credence to the very purpose of doing away with hundreds of obsolete laws and procedures that were responsible for causing delays and deferments in disposing of the files and cases. However, the claims of the Government as made known at the launch that 96 per cent disposal of cases have taken place during the period 2014 to date, should have quite an encouraging impact on the perception about the working culture in our Government offices but the moot question is what about the rapid increase in public grievances and complaints and what percentage thereof stood fully resolved to the satisfaction of the aggrieved persons. Usually, when there are recommendations, references, notes etc from Members of Parliament, MLAs, appended with grievances and complaints and even routine works pertaining to those who can manage the same, are being looked into on priority as compared to others who cannot, must not be a norm for speedy disposal at the cost of others which plunge into arrears or pendency list. However, when cases from states and UTs duly recommended by the designated authorities in favour of individuals or in respect of community utility projects are not, due to reasons beyond control, disposed of in ordinary course of time in respective concerned Union Ministries too must be disposed of under such specially organised weeks, fortnights and months. We , however, doubt that “all pending ” files could be cleared in one month as the very nature of certain files could be such but taking some decision even if not seeing any way through to accord sanction, permission or approval whatsoever , could also be rejected hence technically disposed of. In other words, keeping a file in perpetual uncertainty reflected poor decision making capabilities and poor governance . Could this launch and the supporting portal be of the requisite help to herald a new working culture in our offices, could be seen how it all was monitored by the Nodal Ministry which is Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and the data furnished hopefully in early next month about the achievements