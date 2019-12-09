Taapsee to start prepping for Mithali Raj biopic next month

MUMBAI: Actor Taapsee Pannu has said though stepping into the shoes of Indian women’s ODI cricket team captain Mithali Raj will be a challenging task, she is looking forward to the prep, which begins next month.

Raj’s biopic is titled “Shabaash Mithu” and is backed by Viacom18 Studios. The film will be directed by Rahul Dholakia.

“It’s going to be difficult. I only watch cricket, I’ve never played it. It will be a challenge. Mithali has already said that she will watch how I play the cover drive so now I am dreaming about cover drives,” Taapsee told reporters on Sunday.

“I’ll start (the prep) in the beginning of next year because by mid year, roughly, the film is going to begin,” she added.

The actor was speaking at the red carpet of Star Screen Awards.

With films such as “Badla”, “Mission Mangal” and “Saand Ki Aankh”, Taapsee gave back-to-back hits this year.

In 2020, she will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s “Thappad”.

There were reports Taapsee will feature in double role in a film, backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but the actor didn’t comment on the same. (agencies)