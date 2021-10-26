T20 WC: Sanjay Raut claims Pak’s victory celebrated in Kashmir amid anti-India slogans, asks Centre to take it ‘seriously’

Mumbai, Oct 26: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday tweeted a purported video, claiming that the victory of Pakistan against India in Sunday’s T20 World Cup match was celebrated and anti-India slogans were raised in Kashmir during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, while tweeting in Hindi said, “It is certainly a matter of concern that Pakistan’s victory and India’s defeat in the T20 WC was celebrated in such a manner and anti-India slogans were raised, that too during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Kashmir visit. The central government should take this seriously. Jai Hind!! Vande Matram!”

Raut’s remarks came two days after Pakistan on Sunday defeated India by 10 wickets and none of the Men in Blue bowlers were able to leave an impact as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took the bowling to the cleaners. (Agencies)