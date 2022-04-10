Switzerland delegation meets Dr Jitendra, seeks collaboration in healthcare, AI

NEW DELHI, April 10 : Indian origin Switzerland Member of Parliament, Niklaus Samuel Gugger called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh here today.

Later, the two leaders, accompanied by their aides, discussed possibilities of extensive collaboration in fields like healthcare, Artificial Intelligence, Clean Energy etc.

The visiting dignitary showed great interest in India’s New Education Policy and expressed his willingness in knowing about more aspects of the Policy. He also expressed interest in technological collaboration in various sectors and 25 technology hubs created by the Ministry of Science & Technology, GoI for sustainable development goals.

Dr. Jitendra Singh noted that since India and Switzerland traditionally share cordial mutually trusted relations, it is easy for both the countries to engage with each other on ground of comfort already existing.

It is expected that a high-level delegation from Switzerland will visit India in October this year and there will be efforts to take the bilateral ties to a new height on issues concerning both sides which are mutually beneficial.

On this occasion, Dr. Jitendra Singh recalled his visit to Davos in 2018 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the World Economic Forum world conference. The Union Minister recalled the warm hospitality offered by the people of Switzerland.

Dr Jitendra Singh also made a mention of over 25,000 Indians living in Switzerland, which he said is a sizable number considering that the country’s total population is just over 8 million. He said, Indians living in Switzerland are appreciably contributing to the growth of that country.

After one-on-one discussion between the two leaders, the two sides met with their representatives. During the course of discussion, the Indian side informed the visiting side about the extensive work being done by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, GoI in the field of glaciers, to which Swiss representatives showed keen interest as this subject is equally important to Switzerland, as well.