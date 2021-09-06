Switching over to “e-office” mode

For any reform, revision and changes that the Government intends to enforce in Government departments, a fixed deadline must be an inalienable part of compliance and adoption thereof without resorting to the stereotype of reminders, communiqués and fresh directions for ensuring compliance. In the same way, targets oriented approach should be instituted to achieve desired results. In this very spirit , the UT Government fixing a seven days deadline for all departments to switch over to “e- office” mode is commendable as it denotes the importance of time factor in the present era of fast moving world. Though instructions about the switch over were given way back in the month of April, yet majority of the Departments are still carrying on with the ”off -line ” mode while those having adopted the change are working quite smoothly under the system. Since the General Administration Department has given the “ultimate” seven days time more, rest of the remaining departments are expected to fall in line within the final deadline. It is again a well thought of decision to provide assistance, if any, required by those departments who have yet to switch over to the new mode by appointing Nodal Officers for the purpose . Additional facilities like Assistance Desks, e-office Facilitation Centre /Help Desk etc would not only resolve issues related to I &T but restore confidence in these departments that for the switch over, not only ”final” deadline is provided but guidance and assistance too are provided.