Swift or Tata Tiago EV? Comparing the two hatchbacks for the best value for money

In the world of hatchbacks, there is strong competition, and this becomes even more apparent when we talk about electric vehicles (EVs). Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Tiago EV are both important players in this field, and they have their own special features for potential buyers. Now, let’s explore these cars’ characteristics, how they perform, and if they provide good value – which one could be the most attractive option to choose?

Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift keeps its familiar outer look, making only small changes. These consist of a revised grid with a honeycomb mesh design and fresh dual-tone alloy wheels. On the side view, we see a character line and a sloping roofline; at the back area, it is similar to before.

Interior and Features

Inside, the Swift keeps its sporty look with a busy dashboard and mostly black color scheme. High-end versions include cruise control, automatic air conditioning, and the SmartPlay touchscreen entertainment system.

Engine and Transmission

The Swift comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine with an output of 89.73 bhp and 113 Nm torque. It has choices for transmission. The standard one is a five-speed manual gearbox, or you can choose to have your car equipped with automatic gear shifts, which also has five speeds (AMT). CNG versions of the Swift, which use a five-speed manual gearbox, are also available.

Performance

The Swift is powered by a lively engine, offering energetic performance in both city and highway driving. The 1.2-litre petrol engine provides a pleasant driving experience.

Mileage

The Swift has good fuel economy, especially in manual transmission petrol versions, which give an ARAI mileage of 23.2 kmpl. Automatic petrol AMT types have a bit better fuel efficiency at 23.76 kmpl on average, while CNG versions return impressive results with 30.9 km/kg when running in CNG mode.

Ground Clearance

The Swift claims a ground clearance of 163 mm, which should enable it to handle broken roads and speed breakers.

Boot Space

The Swift has a boot space of 268 liters, which is good for keeping luggage. You can make more room by folding the back seats down.

Dimensions

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has a length of 3,845 mm, a width of 1,735 mm, and a height of 1,530 mm. Its fuel tank can hold up to 37 liters.

Colors

Swift comes in different shades of exterior colors. These include Solid Fire Red, Pearl Arctic White, Metallic Silky Silver, and more. This allows buyers to make their vehicle unique by choosing what they like best.

Tata Tiago EV

The Tata Tiago EV has a modern look outside, showing off a sharp grille, stylish headlamps, and contoured bonnets. It gives a tough and environmentally friendly vibe because of the black inserts on the bumper as well as the blue highlights. Looking at it from the sides, you will see that its design is aerodynamic and sporty, with a roofline like that of a coupe, which adds to its premium appearance.

The blacked-out ORVMs and B-pillars complete this overall style. The defined wheel arches and 14-inch Hyperstyle wheels make it look more attractive. In the back, the smooth boot lid combined with tail lamps and diffuser-like design emphasizes its aerodynamics that catches attention on roads.

Interior and Features

The Tiago EV has a roomy interior with premium leather seats and an adjustable driver seat for maximum comfort. The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay, allows you to adjust several vehicle settings and view the reverse camera image.

The automatic climate control system guarantees a pleasant ride, while the steering wheel that has audio and phone controls on it makes things handy, too. The modern interior design, coupled with blue accents, reinforces the hatchback’s electric vehicle appeal.

Battery and Transmission

It has two battery pack choices – 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. The power of the Tiago EV ranges from 60.3 bhp to 73.7 bhp, paired with an automatic transmission. The regenerative braking system assists in refilling the battery during braking, enhancing the total distance that can be covered by this car. This blend of environment-friendly technology and transmission guarantees a pleasant driving experience that saves energy, too.

Performance

The Tiago EV is a car that gives you a balanced driving experience, made for both good performance and efficiency. Its electric motor provides responsive power, which makes it suitable for driving in city areas or on the highway. The smooth acceleration and low noise are pleasant elements while driving.

Range

The Tiago EV has a mileage of up to 315 km on just one charge. This is quite good and can handle various driving needs and situations well. Whether it’s for daily trips or weekend outings, the Tiago EV offers security in terms of not having to think about range anxiety while traveling.

The Tata Tiago EV is a car that brings together modern design, advanced features, and environment-friendly technology. This makes it an attractive choice among electric vehicles available in India’s market space. The Tiago EV has a stylish exterior along with comfortable inside space and covers a good distance on a single charge; this makes it a very useful and eco-friendly option for traveling in cities.

Conclusion

The decision between Swift and Tata Tiago EV depends on what you value more. If you like a proven petrol hatchback that is sporty, then Swift can be good for you. But if your focus is to join the electric movement without losing style or power along with it, then the Tata Tiago EV becomes an attractive choice that brings the benefits of saving money in the future and driving sustainably.

