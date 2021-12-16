Swarnim Vijay Varsh: LG Sinha and Other Officials Pay Homage and Felicitate Veer Naris and War Heroes

Jammu, Dec 16: As part of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, Rising Star Corps under aegis of Western Command organised a memorial service at Balidan Stambh, Jammu on 16 Dec 2021. Rich tributes were paid to the gallant war heroes and bravehearts who ensured the victory in 1971 by making supreme sacrifice for the Nation.

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha, the Chief Guest on the occasion, laid floral wreath at eternal flame of Balidan Stambh War Memorial and paid homage to the fallen heroes.

Lt Gen YK Joshi, GOC-in-C Northern Command, Shri Dilbag Singh, DGP J&K Police, Lt Gen PN Ananthanarayanan, GOC Rising Star Corps, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, GOC White Knight Corps, IG BSF, Deputy Mayor Jammu and Maj Gen Neeraj Gosain, GOC Tiger Division also laid wreath and paid homage to bravehearts.

Hony Capt Bana Singh, PVC, Lt Col Rishma Sarin wife of Late Maj Mohit Sharma, Ashok Chakra (P) and other military and civil dignitaries also paid rich tributes at Balidan Stambh.

Later, LG Manoj Sinha released a ‘Special Cover’ and unveiled the mural of Late ASI Babu Ram, Ashok Chakra of J&K Police in presence of his family members.

The LG along with Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi and senior dignitaries interacted with Veer Naris, Awardees and Veterans of the 1971 War and felicitated them. While interacting with veterans, the Chief Guest said nothing can be equal to the sacrifices made by the veterans. The LG extended his gratitude and assured of Government’s all possible support to ensure their welfare and said our every warrior of today is a respected veteran of tomorrow. It is our duty to ensure their well-being and fulfil their needs.

At the end, the artists of J&K Academy of Arts, Culture and Languages and NCC cadets paid tributes by their performances filled with patriotic fervour. A deep holy atmosphere was also created in the Balidan Stambh by religious prayers rendition by Army Pandit, Moulvi and Granthi.