SVEEP: DC Ganderbal kick-starts Chinar plantation drive at Biodiversity Park Dagapora

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

GANDERBAL, Mar 28: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today kick-started a mega Chinar plantation drive at Biodiversity Park Dagapora Ganderbal under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program.

Chinar plantation drive was organized by District Floriculture Officer Ganderbal in collaboration with Sindh Forest Division Ganderbal.

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of various stakeholders including DFO Sindh Forest Division Ganderbal, District Floriculture Officer, Forest department staff, students and local residents.

The ceremonial planting of Chinar saplings by the DC marked the inauguration, symbolizing the collective commitment to fostering a greener and healthier environment. Over 100 Chinar plants were planted during the event, highlighting the crucial significance of preserving this iconic species.

Underlining the District Administration Ganderbal’s ambitious green agenda, the aim is to plant 3 lakh saplings of diverse species across the district’s open spaces.

Speaking at the event, the DC stressed the cultural and environmental importance of Chinars, emphasizing their status as a heritage of Kashmir. He urged everyone to actively participate in this noble cause by planting at least one sapling and engaging in the upcoming elections.

The mega plantation drive underscores the District Administration’s commitment to environmental sustainability and civic engagement, marking a significant step towards a greener and more participatory future.