DC Kulgam reviews implementation of COTPA-2003

KULGAM, Mar 28: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan today chaired a review meeting of District Level Coordination Committee for implementation of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, COTPA-2003 under National Tobacco Control Program, at mini-secretariat Kulgam.

During the meeting, Divisional Nodal Officer NTCP DHS Kashmir, Dr.Mir Mushtaq through a PowerPoint presentation enumerated the role and responsibilities of various departments/ stakeholders in tobacco control.

The DC instructed CEO and other concerned to ensure that no sale of Tobacco products is permitted within 100 yards of institutional premises.

Moreover, he emphasized the necessity of formulating a detailed Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activity calendar to disseminate awareness campaigns effectively.

In addition to these directives, officers and heads of institutions were tasked with ensuring that all offices maintain tobacco-free environments.

The DC urged all stakeholders present to collectively ensure the rigorous implementation of COTPA-2003, which is aimed at combating the tobacco menace within society.

The meeting was attended by ADDC, Bashir Ahmad Wani; ADC Viqar Ahmed Giri; ACP, Nazia Hassan, SDM, Tehsildars and other officers.