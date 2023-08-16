SuSwagatam – e-passes for Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has introduced the SuSwagatam’ portal, which enables advocates, litigants, interns, and others to register and request e-passes for entry into the court for purposes like attending court hearings and meeting advocates. The portal offers varying validity periods for e-passes, accommodates police clearance certificates, and features role-based secure logins with identity proofs and live photo captures during registration. The launch of ‘SuSwagatam’ aligns with the Chief Justice’s vision to enhance access to justice through technology.

This initiative simplifies visitor management at the Supreme Court, catering to advocates, litigants, citizens, and all stakeholders. The digital entry/exit system streamlines processes, making it convenient for users to request e-passes for activities like attending court hearings, meeting advocates, visiting office blocks, or using the press lounge. The release emphasised that ‘SuSwagatam’ furthers the court’s efforts to enhance convenience and efficiency using the latest technology. This undertaking has been initiated with the aim of alleviating the difficulties faced by litigants from across the country who visit the judicial institution, often enduring prolonged waits in queues to obtain entry passes. The entire procedure, particularly during extreme weather conditions in Delhi such as scorching summers, rainy seasons, or harsh winters, has been a taxing ordeal. Given the presence of technology that can offer services directly to people’s doorsteps, it was simply a matter of taking proactive action, a step that the Chief Justice has taken in a timely manner. The ultimate outcome of this initiative is advantageous not only for litigants but also for legal professionals and the general public. It’s worth noting that the Supreme Court has undertaken other electronic initiatives in the past, including the online filing of cases, fee payments, and dissemination of court decisions. These steps have been emulated by various High Courts across different states, leading to the provision of hassle-free services for litigants. These innovations have not only enhanced public convenience but have also augmented the transparency and accountability of the judicial system. Additionally, significant court proceedings are now accessible for live viewing by thousands of individuals. This accessibility extends to young law students, who can witness real-time examples of courtroom conduct and familiarise themselves with the judicial processes. This marks a shift towards more interactive and educational opportunities, reinforcing the judiciary’s efforts to make legal proceedings comprehensible and approachable for the next generation.

Indeed, the successful testing of the portal and the issuance of thousands of e-passes indicate a positive stride towards modernising court procedures. The fact that the Courts are attentive to the challenges faced by ordinary citizens demonstrates a commitment to improving access to justice. While traditional manual systems were the only option in the past, the advent of technology has opened the door to simplification at the click of a mouse. This shift eliminates the need for litigants to make advance visits to secure entry passes, ultimately saving them time and money. The proactive initiatives taken by the respective Chief Justices, along with substantial financial support from the Government, have been instrumental in transforming these ideas into practical realities. This concerted effort reflects a departure from certain traditional practises, as the courts aim to enhance the transparency of the judicial system while ensuring that the public is provided with comprehensive facilities at every stage.

Similar streamlined procedures can be implemented in State High Courts as well, easing the congestion that often occurs in court complexes due to unnecessary physical visits. The focus on utilising technology is aimed at reducing the need for individuals to physically visit court premises for various tasks, as nearly every facility can be accessed online, including virtual courtroom proceedings. These initiatives, pioneered by the Supreme Court, are deserving of appreciation as they contribute significantly to reshaping the future of legal proceedings, making them more accessible and user-friendly for the general public.