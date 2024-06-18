Sustainable Water Management in J&K

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is embarking on a groundbreaking initiative by conducting groundwater assessments at the block level for the first time. This significant shift from district-level to block-level assessment marks a proactive approach to understanding and managing one of the region’s most crucial resources-groundwater. Groundwater serves as a vital resource for various sectors, including agriculture, domestic use, and industry. It acts as a buffer against seasonal water shortages and is a reliable source in areas where surface water is scarce. The importance of groundwater management cannot be overstated, especially in regions like J&K, where surface water resources are limited and heavily regulated under the Indus Water Treaty. The treaty constrains the availability of surface water for agriculture and other uses, thus amplifying the reliance on groundwater.

Previously, groundwater assessments in J&K were conducted at the district level, classifying 19 out of 20 districts in the safety category, with only the Srinagar urban area falling under the semi-critical category. While this provided a broad overview, it lacked the granularity needed for precise and effective resource management. The transition to block-level assessment represents a strategic move towards more detailed and actionable insights. This change, mandated by both the Central and UT Governments, aligns with national practices and aims to identify ‘hot spots’ or critical areas that may not have been apparent in district-level assessments. The newly formed standing committee, headed by the Administrative Secretary of the Jal Shakti Department, encompasses representatives from various sectors, including agriculture, industry, and rural sanitation. This interdisciplinary approach ensures comprehensive data collection and analysis, fostering collaboration among different sectors that depend on groundwater. The involvement of the Regional Director Central Ground Water Board as the Member Secretary brings in technical expertise and standardised methodologies for accurate assessment.

One of the primary challenges in groundwater management is balancing the needs of different sectors without overexploiting the resource. Unregulated groundwater usage can lead to severe inter-sectoral conflicts, environmental degradation, and the depletion of aquifers. By adopting improved procedures and practices, the standing committee aims to achieve greater accuracy in annual groundwater recharge assessments, paving the way for sustainable management practices. The findings from block-level assessments will be crucial for planners and policymakers. Identifying blocks with critical groundwater status will enable targeted interventions such as conservation measures, sustainable agricultural practices, and efficient water usage in industries. Moreover, it will help in the equitable distribution of water resources, ensuring that even the most water-stressed areas receive adequate attention and support.

The sustainable development of groundwater resources hinges on a precise quantitative assessment based on valid scientific principles. Understanding the dynamics of aquifers, including groundwater accumulation and movement, is fundamental for effective management. This scientific approach will not only aid in the current assessment but will also build a robust framework for future groundwater management strategies. Incorporating advanced technologies such as remote sensing, geographic information systems, and computer modelling can enhance the accuracy and efficiency of groundwater assessments. These tools can provide real-time data, predict future trends, and assist in the formulation of adaptive management plans that can respond to changing climatic and environmental conditions.

The block-level assessment initiative is a forward-thinking step that promises to bring substantial benefits to J&K. By the end of September 2024, when the assessment is expected to be completed, the UT will have a much clearer picture of its groundwater resources. This clarity will be instrumental in formulating policies that ensure the sustainable use of groundwater, prevent overexploitation, and mitigate the risks of water scarcity. Furthermore, it underscores the need for continuous monitoring and adaptive management practices that can respond to the evolving demands and challenges of water resource management. The collaborative efforts of the standing committee and the adoption of advanced technologies will pave the way for a future where groundwater resources are managed sustainably, securing the water needs of J&K for generations to come.