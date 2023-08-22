Suspicious Object Found, Traffic Diverted On Jammu-Rajouri Highway

JAMMU, Aug 22: The suspicious object was found lying along the highway in Rajouri while the authorities here have diverted the traffic at Niali Majjakote area.

Authorities have diverted the movement of vehicles on seven kilometres road stretch on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway after suspected presence of a suspicious material near highway at Niali Manjakote.

Officials said that the security forces got a suspicion that some suspicious material is present near highway at Niali in Manjakote area of Rajouri.

Over this, they said, movement of vehicles on this stretch of Highway has been diverted through a link road and around seven kilometres of Highway stretch has been closed.

The technical teams as well as bomb disposal squad of police and army have been called in, the officials said. (KNO)