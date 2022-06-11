Suspicious object found on Srinagar-Baramulla highway, traffic suspended

Srinagar, June 11: A suspicious object has been found on the Srinagar-Baramulla Highway at Bulgam, prompting authorities to suspend traffic on the thoroughfare.

Official sources said that some suspicious box, suspected to carry an IED, was found at Bulgam Hygam near Timepass hotel in Sopore area of the north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Soon police and Army’s 52 RR rushed to the spot and subsequently called Bomb Disposal Squad.

As a precautionary measure, a police officer said that traffic through the area has been suspended while BDS is on job. Emerging story, more details awaited. (Agencies)