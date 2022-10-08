Suspicious Aircraft-shaped Balloon With ‘I Love Pakistan’ Message Seized In J&K’s Kathua

JAMMU, Oct 8: A suspicious aircraft-shaped balloon which had ‘I love Pakistan’ message on it was seized by Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday morning. It was recovered from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district along the International Border.

According to sources, the balloon, yellow in colour, had ‘I love Pakistan’ written in English and Urdu languages.

Notably, the balloon has been handed over to police officials for further investigation. According to sources, the balloon was seized near the Cham Bagh area in the Kathua district of the Pakistan International Borders.

Meanwhile, upon subsequent searches that were carried out by Jammu and Kashmir police in the nearby area, nothing suspicious was found.

An investigation has been initiated by the police to look into whether it was wrongdoing by some locals who are trying to create panic in the area or it has come from across the borders. It is to be noted that, there have been several such similar incidents in the past. Police have taken cognisance and they are investigating. (Agencies)