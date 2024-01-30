Suspension Of Opposition MPs Will Be Revoked, Govt Has Requested Presiding Officers: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Jan 30: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that the government has requested the presiding officers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to revoke the suspension of MPs, who had been suspended during the winter session of Parliament.

The minister made the remarks after an all-party meeting ahead of the budget session of Parliament which begins on Wednesday.

“All (suspensions) will be revoked. I have spoken with the (Lok Sabha) Speaker and (Rajya Sabha) Chairman, I have also requested them on behalf of the government…This is the jurisdiction of the Speaker and the Chairman. So, we have requested both of them to speak with the concerned privileged committees, revoke the suspension and give them the opportunity to come to the House. Both of them agreed,” Joshi said.

Asked if the suspended MPs will come to the House from tomorrow, Joshi said “yes”.

An unprecedented 146 opposition MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament for “violating rules”.

Joshi said that 45 leaders from 30 parties, including the ruling BJP, attended the meeting. “The meeting was held in a conducive atmosphere. This is a short session and the last one of the 17th Lok Sabha. We have requested the MPs to not come with placards,” Joshi said. (Agencies)