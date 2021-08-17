BJP worker shot dead by militants in J&K’s Kulgam

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, August 17: A BJP worker was shot dead by militants in Brazloo area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district today.

Militants fired upon BJP Incharge for Homshali Bugh constituency outside his home from point blank range, resulting in his on the spot death.

He has been identified as Javid Ahmad Dar Son of Mohammad Badullag Dar resident of Brazloo Jagir. He was incharge for Homshali Bugh constituency for the last three years.

Security forces rushed to the area and hunt has been launched against the militants responsible for this killing.