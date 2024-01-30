Suspected IED Found Near Bridge In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kathua

JAMMU, Jan 30: Panic gripped the border village after a suspected improvised explosive device was found near bridge on Tuesday in Hiranagar-Ghagwal belt of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said a suspected IED was found near the bridge in Sherpur village of Hiranagar tehsil in Kathua District.

“Soon after getting the information, police team from Hiranagar and Ghagwal police stations were rushed to the spot,” police said.

They said the Bomb Disposal Squad was immediately pressed into the service.

“The device has been defused and a major tragedy was averted,” said police.

More details are awaited, they stated.