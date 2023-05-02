Mysterious Explosion Near Indian Oil Fuel Station In Jammu’s Narwal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 2: A mysterious blast occurred at Transport Nagar in Narwal area of Jammu on Tuesday, causing panic in the region.

SDPO East, Zaheer Abbas Zafari, told the Excelsior that the blast happened around 12:15 pm.

“Initial investigations suggest that a leaked Indian Oil tanker might have caused the blast due to short-circuit, and there is no indication of militant involvement,” said the Police officer.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses also confirmed that the blast was likely caused by short-circuit.

One of them said, “we initially thought it was a terrorist attack, but later we got to know that the blast occurred due to some leakage near the petrol pump.”

Police have evacuated a nearby building and are carrying out further investigations.