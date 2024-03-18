Suspected Cattle Smuggler Arrested, Slapped With Stringent PSA In Jammu

JAMMU, Mar 18: A suspected cattle smuggler was arrested and lodged in the central jail here under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on Monday, police said.

Ghulam Murtaza, a resident of Asrar Abad Sidhra village on the outskirts of Jammu, was arrested after a warrant of arrest under the PSA was issued against him by the deputy commissioner, they said.

Murtaza is a notorious smuggler who was named in six FIRs registered at different police stations of Jammu district for smuggling bovine in an organised manner and posing a threat to peace and order, they said.