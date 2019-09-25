Suspect wanted in explosives’ recovery held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: Billawar police today arrested the suspect who was absconding after recovery of 40 kilograms explosive from his house by the Army at village Dher in Billawar tehsil of Kathua district.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Khalil son of Satar Din, a resident of Dher, Billawar.

Police party led by SHO Billawar Inspector Joginder Singh Chib conducted raids at various places and arrested the suspect today.

On Monday, Army had raided the house of Khalil during which he had managed to escape. One of his family members had thrown the explosive into bushes, which was recovered by the troops.

Army had said it was high density explosive.

Police have registered a case under the Explosives Act at Billawar police station.