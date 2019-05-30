Sushma to miss Modi 2.0 Cabinet

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, who did not contest Parliamentary elections, will not be part of the Union Cabinet.

Ms Swaraj was External Affairs Minister in the outgoing government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ms Swaraj had announced her inability to contest elections owing to her ill health.

The vocal leader, who was part of the Vajpayee Government and also was the Leader of the opposition between 2009 and 2014, had said, however, she will be involved in the party affairs. (AGENCIES)