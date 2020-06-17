Surveillance post set up by Chinese on Indian side of LAC triggered clash

NEW DELHI: A surveillance post set up by the Chinese Army on a narrow mountain trail in violation of an agreement was the trigger for the high altitude border clash in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in which at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Indian troops, commanded by the late Col B Santosh Babu, strongly objected to the post on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the southern banks of the Galwan river and attempted to remove it on Monday evening, sources in the know said, recapping the events leading to the biggest military confrontation between the two neighbours in five decades. (AGENCIES)