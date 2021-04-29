Surge in cases: Div Com orders establishment of Covid-19 Triage facility in CD Hospital Jammu

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner, Dr Raghav Langar today ordered establishment of COVID-19 Triage Facility in Chest Disease Hospital (CD Hospital) Jammu which shall act as first “contact point” for screening of any COVID Positive patient intending to get admitted in GMC Jammu & Associated Hospitals and other identified dedicated COVID Hospitals under Directorate of Health Services Jammu.

As per an order issued in this regard, the move has been taken to rationalize the admission of COVID positive cases in Government Medical College Jammu Associated Hospitals/dedicated COVID Hospitals under Directorate of Health Services Jammu in view of their rise and corresponding increase in the bed occupancy in Government Level-1 COVID Care facilities and in view of the limited Isolation/ ICU/ HDU beds in Level-l facilities.

Accordingly, the said facility will work under the supervision of Medical Superintendent, C.D. Hospital Jammu and a senior officer shall be nominated from Directorate of Health Services Jammu to provide necessary coordination in the triaging and rationalization of admission of such СOVID positive patients;

The Nodal Officer shall also dedicate a landline as well as mobile number for facilitation of such patients. The said Triage Facility shall immediately come into effect henceforth, till further orders.