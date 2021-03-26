Supreme Court Reserves Orders On Plea Against Deportation of Rohingya Refugees In Jammu

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved for orders a plea seeking directions for release of the Rohingya refugees who have been detained in Jammu and to restrain the government from deporting them to Myanmar.

A bench comprising CJI SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramaniam was hearing an interim application filed by a PIL petitioner Mohammad Salimullah seeking protection of Rohinya refugees who came to India following persecution in Myanmar. (AGENCY)