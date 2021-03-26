NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved for orders a plea seeking directions for release of the Rohingya refugees who have been detained in Jammu and to restrain the government from deporting them to Myanmar.
A bench comprising CJI SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramaniam was hearing an interim application filed by a PIL petitioner Mohammad Salimullah seeking protection of Rohinya refugees who came to India following persecution in Myanmar. (AGENCY)
Supreme Court Reserves Orders On Plea Against Deportation of Rohingya Refugees In Jammu
