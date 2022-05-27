Supreme Court Collegium recommends transfer of six HC judges

NEW DELHI, May 27: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of six Judges of High Courts across the country.

According to reports, Orissa High Court Judge Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash has been transferred as Judge, Calcutta High Court.

Similarly, Tripura High Court Judge, Justice Subhasis Talapatra has been transferred as Judge, Orissa High Court.

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Judge, Andhra Pradesh High Court has been transferred to Patna High Court and Justice Lanusungkum Jamir, Judge, Manipur High Court has been transferred to Gauhati High Court.

Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Judge, Jammu & Kashmir High Court has been transferred to Bombay High Court.

Madhya Pradesh High Court Judge, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav has been transferred to Delhi High Court. (Agencies)