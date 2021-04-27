Supreme Court asks states to file report on health infrastructure by Thursday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the state governments to file report on their health infrastructure and did not restrain the high courts from passing any order on Covid.

The Supreme Court was hearing the suo motu case on Covid management in the country.

The apex court asked the state governments to file replies by Thursday with regard to their health infrastructure and said that the high courts are not restrained from passing any directions as they are hearing the cases in their respective states and they know the ground situation better.

The bench headed by DY Chandrachud asked the central government to explain the basis and rationale behind the pricing of anti-Covid vaccines and other necessary items.

The court fixed the matter for hearing on Friday and said that the Supreme Court is here to complement the high courts.

When asked by Justice S Ravindra Bhat — “What is your national plan to deal with the crisis? Is vaccination main option to deal with it,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta replied, “The Matter is being treated at the highest executive level and the States and the Prime Minister are dealing with the issue.” (Agency)