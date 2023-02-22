Supply To Janipur, Adjoining Areas To Remain Partially Affected For 3 To 4 Days

JAMMU, Feb 22: Water Supply to Janipur and adjoining localities will remain partially affected for 3 to 4 days from Friday in view of cleaning of reservoirs at Lobar.

The Executive Engineer Jal Shakti (PHE City Division No1) Jammu has requested the general public to maintain adequate storage and use the drinking water judiciously.

“This is to inform to the general public that to carry out cleaning process of the water reservoirs at Lobar, the water supply to the areas such as Janipur, Lakkar Mandi, Patoli, High Court, Roop Nagar, Chinore Upper and adjoining areas being fed from Lohar shall remain partially affected for next 3 to 4 days from Friday 24-02-2023” the EX En stated through a communiqué.