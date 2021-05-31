Summer Vacations In J&K High Court From June 7 to 25

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir High Court will remain closed for summer vacations from June 7 to 25.

“It is hereby notified that the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed for summer vacation with effect from 7th June, 2021 to 25th June, 2021 (both days inclusive). The period commencing from 7th day of June to 12th day of June, 2021 shall be No work period for the High Court,” Jawad Ahmad, Registrar General of the Court said in an order.

Meanwhile the Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal nominated Justices Sanjeev Kumar and Vinod Chatterji Koul to be the vacation judges to hear all matters of urgent nature in Srinagar wing while Justices Sanjay Dhar and Javid Iqbal Wani have been nominated for Jammu wing.

Justices Sanjeev Kumar and Javid Iqbal Wani shall hear cases from June 14 to 18 while Justices Vinod Chatterji Koul and Sanjay Dhar shall hear the cases from June 21 to 24 respectively, the order added.