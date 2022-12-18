Sufi Islam could help eliminate terrorism

J L Koul Jalali

Terrorism still continues to be one of the most serious challenges confronting the mankind. India has been hit hard the most,particularly by cross border terrorism. It has already declared zero tolerance against it and vowed to eliminate it. During last over five years India has made persistent efforts in United Nations and outside of it to ensure united action against the scourge. The efforts have started to yield results. Counter terrorism committee of the United Nation Security Council in its special meeting held in India on 28th and 29th of October unanimously urged all member states of UN to ensure zero tolerance against terrorist activities and vowed to deal with menace more vigorously. In its declaration the Committee reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms constituted one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. It also urged all member states to deny access to terrorists to safe havens and bring to justice all persons supporting or planning terrorist attacks. The special meeting declared that terror financing is an Important aspect of combating terrorism and it should be effectively curbed.

Apart from Naxalite and similar forms of terrorism which arise mostly from economic causes,terrorism confronting the whole world springs mostly from radicalisation and extremism attributed to Islamic ideologies.` Ulemas` could be catalysts in changing the radicalised mindset of those involved in fomenting terrorism through wrong interpretation of ideology. In my latest article on the topic titled “Islamic Radicalisation and Sufi Islam” published on 8.102016,this writer observed that many Muslims,both young and old, rue the present state of affairs,particularly religious radicalism and fundamentalism. Their anguish is natural and understandable except that Muslims in general,barring some exceptions,do not come out or speak openly against ideological radicalism or norms and sentiments like islamisation and pan-Islamism.

During thirties of last century Mustapha Kemal popularly known as Ataturk,father of Turkish nation,appeared to have found a way out. His liberal and progressive interpretation of Islam had opened doors for Turkey to become a full fledged member of comity of European nations. His views and actions were acclaimed but these did not last long. Now for over three decades Turkey has been going back,softly though,to what appears, hard core Islamic ideology. Later during the present century hopes were rekindled by democratic elections in Tunisia during 2011 followed by elections in some other Muslim countries. The development was termed as `Arab Spring` but It too failed to bring about renaissance. It only indicated that Islamic world is not yet ready or prepared for a change on progressive or liberal lines based on true meaning of Islam. Sufis being far less in number have not been able to influence much rest of the population with their liberal outlook. Of late some Muslim countries have started to adopt liberal attitudes particularly towards social and cultural issues on their own.

Covid-19,Ukraine war,climate change and host of other problems facing the mankind are slowly catalysing a change in human mindset. There has been a growing realisation that apart from actions against terrorism at governmental level, civil society too has to play a vital role in elimination of scourges like terrorism. Hope was created when a dialogue was held in New Delhi late last month between Indonesian and Indian delegations of Ulema and leaders of other faiths in which it was made clear that Ulemas have a vital role to play to counter radicalisation and extremism by propagating progressive ideas and thought. In his opening speech at the dialogue, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said that we should focus on real message of our religions which call for humanism,peace and understanding.

He observed that fissures appeared among the Caliphs after the death of the Prophet on the question of legitimate heir with each faction attempting to out do each other by exposing a more radical interpretation of Hadis. It is here that the Ulemas have a leading role to play in educating the people about the original tolerant and moderate principles of Islam and countering radicalisation and extremlsm with progressive ideas and thought, he said. He pointed out that holy Quran itself teaches that killing one person is like killing all humanity and saving one is akin to saving humanity and said that Islam ordains `Jihad Afzal` that is Jihad against ones` senses and ego. Mohammed Mahfud Co-ordinating Minister for political,legal and security affairs of Indonesia in his keynote address at the event said that such discussions give us the opportunity to learn from each other.Many a time we witness people who use their religion as a doctrine of absolute truth and readily blame others. We have to go out of this and improve. Religion,he added,should be a source of peace not the reason for discord,conflict or violence. It should be unifying tool not a divisive instrument,he remarked.

( The author is former IIS Officer and Freelance Journalist/Producer)