Sudarshan Patnaik creates world’s largest Santa Claus made of Onion, sand

PURI, Dec 24:

World renowned sand Artist Sudarshan Patnaik has made a 100 ft long, 20 ft high and 40 ft wide Santa Claus, made of sand and onion on Blue Flag beach, Puri On the occasion of Christmas.

The World Record Book of India has declared the sand art as the World’s biggest onion and sand Santa Claus.

Sudarsan Pattnaik has created the sand art with a message “GIFT A PLANT GREEN THE EARTH”. Two tons of onions have been used in the installation of this sculpture. Students of his sand art school joined hands with him to complete it. Pattnaik took 8 hours to complete this sculpture.

World Record Book of India Chief Editor Sushma Narvekar and Senior Adjudicator Sanjay Narvekar declared it as a new world record and presented a certificate and a medal to Sudarsan.

Pattnaik said it is an honour to set a new world record.

Patnaik said ” Every year we try something different in sand. Last year we had created a Santa Claus on sand with the installation of Tomatoes. Puri is a tourist place, and a lot of people visit here during holidays, so every year during this Christmas we arrange a sand art festival here.”

So far, Sudarsan has participated in more than 65 International sand sculpture festivals and competitions around the World and won many awards for the country. He always tries to spread awareness messages through his sand art.

His sand art is based on social awareness like HIV/ AIDS, COVID19, Save Environment, Stop Terrorism, Stop Global Warming, Beat Plastic Pollution, Save Water. (UNI)