Subhash stadium-corruption and faulty design

I f anything comes out ‘complete’ without the tag of corruption, delays and low quality standards in Jammu and Kashmir, it should be construed as something divine sent. Take the case of Subhash stadium pavilion in Udhampur replete with corruption , malpractices and faulty design for which the contractors are supposed to be involved continues to be on ”as is where is basis” for the last six years as the ”high level” committee constituted to ”look into ” the serious irregularities has, so far, not submitted its report. What has the Public Works Department to say in this matter is not known as it was the executing agency. How it can be believed that whatever happened or was done to the said construction was not in their knowledge neither during construction nor thereafter. Involved is an amount of Rs. over 6 crore in this construction, the PWD allotting the work to Roorke based some contractors who sub-let the work to local contractors the results of which are before us. It is now again becoming a convention with almost all types of such probes at the hands of such committees in not submitting any report, keeping silent for years together most probably wilfully only to be rendered time barred or ”old case” fit to be consigned to records. This ‘virus” has engulfed even the Roorke based agency. Since the said construction cannot be put to any use for being ”totally unsafe”, the situation has to be salvaged most probably by fresh construction to be undertaken. J&K Sports Council too must swing into action along with the PWD and others so that new design of the structure was approved for execution only after partially demolishing of the constructed portion to save the money spent on it to some extent . The “riddle”, however, needs to be solved at an early date