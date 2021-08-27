Sub- District Hospital Bijbehara

Devastating floods of 2014 damaged the 50 bedded Sub-District Hospital in Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district and despite having officially been declared as unsafe building , the new structure is still not completed to be put to use. Foundation stone having been laid for the new building in the year 2018 at a project cost of Rs.14.47 crore is being constructed by Jammu and Kashmir Police Housing Corporation. However, reportedly regular “disruptions” in it are causing delays in the construction process.

Utility shifts and mismanagement in their relocation to allow the construction to go smoothly are attributed to the delay in the construction of the project . We urge the authorities to look into where the hospital building ails keeping the interests of the patients , workers and the staff in view who are the sufferers on account of delays.