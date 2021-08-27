Restoration of Mansar Haveli, Laddan Fort

As we have been stressing upon the need to shun conventional and status-quo approach towards promoting tourism , as we also have been highlighting the fact that there were enough places, spots and symbols in Jammu region to showcase properly and to explore them as of adequate tourist interest, coupled with a focussed attention on raising at least minimum critical infrastructure to help in coming up of such unexplored but rich in tourist interest spots and symbols , it gives immense pleasure that such symbols of our ancient architectural marvel as Mansar Haveli in Samba district and Laddan Kotli Fort in Udhampur district are expected to be fully restored by the end of the current year. In other words, yet another option, added interest and variety of sorts would get unfolded for tourists shortly in this part of the country. That would also mean a new hustle bustle and gainful economic activities at micro level at and around these places of historical importance and of unique workmanship taste . We are sort of proud of mural paintings that has been an exclusive domain and professional dexterity of this region ,which are going to be preserved and reproduced at points where some of those have faded as a result of the whacks of invincible time, in these heritage pieces. So is true of their miniature paintings.

We have, even in the city itself, such old buildings – normally temples etc which project a unique and mastery masonry and the thick walls of small sized lean bricks built with mortar of lime and surkhi having withstood the vicissitudes of years , decades and even centuries but still standing , agreeably pointing towards neglect of the people and the Governments in not preserving and glorifying them . Nevertheless , even in dilapidated conditions, they are narrating about how pains were taken to build these pieces in such a way so as to leave marks for generations to keep guessing about the levels of perfection and professionalism of breathtaking and awe inspiring extents. No one really was bothering about Mansar Haveli situated in the vicinity of Mansar Lake to take the required steps towards its preserving despite its peculiar architecture as also it being ”laden” with tasteful murals and exquisite paintings. Professional workers and experts need to be requisitioned from other places in restoring the paintings in original form. This piece of our rich heritage , however, started getting attention from the Government only a few months back resulting in restoring its original sheen and texture up to a great extent although still lot of work is yet to be done on it. That too possibly would have been all done had the villain COVID- 19 pandemic not created obstacles .While doing it all, and as is wont with such type of heritage pieces, attempts have been successfully made in not tampering with or altering in any way their basic original structure and form. A changed and a required look befitting the Haveli has been bestowed upon it which will be fully enjoyed by all those visiting it immediately after the end of the year by which time , hopefully the restoration work is expected to be all completed. Department of Archaeology , Archives and Museum is taking concerted interest in measures aimed at preservation of the Haveli.

Similarly , in respect of Laddan Kotli Fort built by Chenani Kings in Udhampur in picturesque landscape of forests along with an ancient temple quite nearby was also lying unattended and rather in dilapidated condition for decades in a row. Its value from various angles having been evaluated has resulted into it being restored at a cost of Rs.94 lakh and is reported to be nearing 60 percent of the work complete in all respects on it . Like Mansar Haveli, this heritage piece too is expected to be ready by the end of the current year. History fades but leaves its imprints vividly back to be taken to generations and generations to preserve the culture and emotional attachment with such heritage wealth. Not only new vistas of tourism and small economic activities are associated with these antiquities but space is provided for academicians to research and know more about and through these pieces of the past glory . Restoration work is time consuming , delicate and skilled too . Once restored, it is our duty to keep them enlivened and pristine by visiting them off and on and keeping the circle going while taking care not to violate them in anyway.