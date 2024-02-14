HomegalleryStudents of Shaurya International School brought laurels to school by winning medals...
Students of Shaurya International School brought laurels to school by winning medals in a Sahodaya Inter School Skating Championship. Shaurya International School students Tamanna Saini clinched two Gold medals while Abhinav Bakshi and Samit Mahajan won one gold and one silver medal each.
