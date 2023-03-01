Striving To Engage More With J&K Youth, Divert Them Towards Nation-Building: IG, BSF

SRINAGAR, March 1: Inspector-General of Border Security Forces, Ashok Yadav, on Tuesday said the entire security establishment is “striving to engage more with the youth” of Kashmir and “divert them towards the work of nation-building”.

During a skill development programme held in Pulwama to train youths in computer science, Yadav said all security forces and intelligence agencies were striving for better coordination to “curb militant activities”.

“We are trying to engage more with the youth and divert them towards the work of nation-building,” IG BSF Yadav said.

On the crackdown on militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, Yadav said the forces were trying to identify splinter terror groups “so that their supporters could be neutralised”. (AGENCIES)