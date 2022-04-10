Strengthen PM’s hands for J&K’s development: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 10: Former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta has appealed to the people to further strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the overall development, peace and prosperity of the J&K and its people.

He voiced this appeal during a programme organized as part of the fortnight celebrations of the BJP’s Foundation Day, where he along with Vinay Gupta District president distributed old-age pension cards among the 200 beneficiaries. They handed over the cards to the beneficiaries during a programme, organized by Bharat Bhushan, president BJP Satwari Mandal, and Councillor Pawan Singh at Nai Basti.

While addressing the gathering, the former Deputy Chief Minister said that the Union Govt led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a series of schemes for the common people across the nation which covers every section of the society including the old age people who figure among the priorities of the Government.

He asserted that the BJP activists and workers are leaving no stone unturned in making the people aware about various schemes launched by the Govt besides its achievements right upto the grassroots level.

The former Dy CM reiterated that the BJP Govt is committed to launch more and more schemes for the welfare of the people in future too.

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP Govt at the Centre, Kavinder said that BJP believes in the overall development of every nook and corner of the nation and the people of this Union Territory can easily feel the difference with development works going on at unprecedented pace.

Prominent persons including Narinder Koki, Naveen Gupta and Tehsil Officer (Social Welfare), Manjit Kumar were present during the event.